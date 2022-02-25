CBRE Secures 20,293 SF Office Lease at 444 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has negotiated a 20,293-square-foot office lease at 444 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will occupy the entire 10th floor of the 42-story building, which was recently renovated. Paul Amrich, Meghan Allen, James Ackerson and Max Tarter of CBRE represented the landlord, Westbrook Partners, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, The Doris Duke Management Foundation, was not disclosed.