CBRE Secures $208M Refinancing for Village at Commonwealth Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged a $208 million loan for the refinancing of The Village at Commonwealth, an 823-unit multifamily complex in Charlotte. Nate Sittema, Kristen Reilley, Grant Harris and Elliott Voreis of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Northwood Ravin. Manhattan-based KKR provided the five-year permanent loan.

Located at 1308 Lorna St., the Village at Commonwealth is situated within Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Veterans Memorial Park. Built in 2015, the property includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and townhomes and has ample parking and detached garages. Community amenities include a fitness center, sauna, spa, pool, bike storage, beer garden, barista bar, walking and biking trails, gameroom, pet care, conference room and a clubhouse and business center.

Northwood Ravin is a Charlotte-based, full-service development, construction and property management firm.

