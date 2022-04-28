CBRE Secures $21.9M Refinancing of Medical Office Complex in Pembroke Pines, Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — CBRE has secured a $21.9 million loan for the refinancing of Pines Medical Professional Centre, a 91,956-square-foot medical office complex in Pembroke Pines. Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE Capital Markets arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Bank United on behalf of the borrower, an unnamed private investor.

Pines Medical Professional Centre features four, two-story office buildings built between 2000 and 2002. The South Florida property was 97 percent leased at the time of financing to a variety of medical providers, including physicians, dentists, radiologists and urologists.

Located at 400-700 N. Hiatus Road, the property is situated less than one mile from Memorial Hospital West and 9.8 miles from Hollywood.