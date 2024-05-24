CBRE Secures $30.9M Construction Loan for Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Charleston

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — CBRE has secured a $30.9 million loan for the construction of The Marketplace at Carnes Crossroads, a Publix-anchored shopping center underway in Goose Creek, roughly 15 miles outside Charleston. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Columbia Properties, through a regional bank.

Worthen Development is a partner in the project. Upon completion, the center will comprise 82,622 square feet across three buildings and nine land parcels situated on 24.5 acres. Site work for the development has begun, with vertical construction scheduled to begin soon.