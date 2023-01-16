CBRE Secures $38.6M in Construction Loan for Aerie Northwest Multifamily Project in Tucson

Located in northwest Tucson, Ariz., Aerie Northwest will offer 114 apartments, a pool, spa, pool house and dog park.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — CBRE has secured $38.6 million in financing for the construction of Aerie Northwest, an apartment property located at the southeast corner of North La Cholla Boulevard and North Fountains Avenue in northwest Tucson.

Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart and Doug Birrell of CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team in Phoenix secured the financing for the undisclosed developer. The loan features full-term interest-only payments and an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Situated on 12.2 acres, Aerie Northwest will feature 17 two-story buildings offering a total of 144 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include a pool house, pool, spa and dog park.