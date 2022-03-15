CBRE Secures $38M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

MARIETTA, GA. — CBRE has secured $38 million in acquisition financing for Crestmont Apartments, a 228-unit, garden-style apartment community in Marietta. Robert Kadoori and C.J. Kelly of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, TerraCap Management. The floating-rate loan has an initial term of four years, can extend up to one additional year and features future funding to finance the sponsor’s business plan.

Built in 1986, Crestmont offers one- and two-bedroom unit floorplans. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and washers and dryers in select units. Community amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, playground, picnic area with grilling stations, clubhouse, pet spa and a dog park.

Located at 500 Williams Drive, the property is close to Interstates 75 and 575 and Atlanta’s Cumberland/Galleria office submarket, which includes 20 million square feet of office space. The property is also 5.3 miles from Kennesaw State University, 10.7 miles from Battery Atlanta and 2.9 miles from Town Center at Cobb.