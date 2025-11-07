CBRE Secures $45.6M in Acquisition Financing for Coral Point Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged $45.6 million in financing on behalf of InTrust Property Group for the acquisition and renovation of Coral Point Apartments in Mesa. Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell, Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Nick Santangelo, Anna Britt and Amber Coleman of CBRE secured the three-year, floating-rate loan, which features full-term interest-only payments and two extension options. Brightspire Capital was the lender.

Situated on 15.9 acres, Coral Point comprises 24 two-story buildings offering a total of 377 apartments. Community amenities include three swimming pools, two spas, a clubhouse and business center, a fitness center, outdoor barbecue areas and a play area. The sponsor’s value-add strategy includes plans to install washers and dryers in every unit, refresh exteriors and activate amenities.