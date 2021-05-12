CBRE Secures 499,200 SF Industrial Lease for East Coast Warehouse in Savannah

The industrial facility totals nearly 1 million square feet and features 36-foot clear heights, LED lighting and 220 dock doors.

SAVANNAH, GA. — CBRE has secured a 499,200-square-foot industrial lease with East Coast Warehouse at 521 Morgan Lakes Blvd. in Savannah. Bill Waxman, Chris Dempsey and Blaine Kelley of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease transaction. CBRE’s Bill Sparks represented the landlord, Principal Financial. There are currently no other tenants in the building.

New Jersey-based East Coast Warehouse provides temperature-controlled logistics services to the food and beverage industry. East Coast Warehouse has also expanded in other port markets along the East Coast, such as the Ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The industrial facility totals nearly 1 million square feet and features 36-foot clear heights, LED lighting and 220 dock doors. It is located close to Interstates 95 and 16 and the Port of Savannah.