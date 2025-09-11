Thursday, September 11, 2025
Park-West-Place-Stockton-CA
Park West Place in Stockton, Calif., features 554,438 square feet of retail space.
CBRE Secures $50M Refinancing for 554,438 SF Shopping Center in Stockton, California

by Amy Works

STOCKTON, CALIF. — CBRE has secured $50 million in refinancing for Park West Place, a retail power center in Stockton. The loan was arranged on behalf of Raider Hill Advisors and Farallon Capital Management with financing provided by a national bank. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Shaun Moothart of CBRE represented the sponsorship in the transaction.

Built in 2008 on 58.6 acres, Park West Place offers 554,438 square feet of retail space. At the time of financing, the property was 96.4 percent leased to 46 tenants, including Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Ross Dress for Less and TJ Maxx, with more than 40 percent of the net rentable area leased to investment-grade tenants.

