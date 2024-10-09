Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Florida Gateway Logistics Park – Building 800 in Jacksonville was delivered in 2023 and was fully leased at the time of financing to an undisclosed third-party logistics firm.
CBRE Secures $61.3M Loan for New 1 MSF Warehouse in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team has secured a $61.3 million loan for Florida Gateway Logistics Park – Building 800, a new 1 million-square-foot warehouse located at 9909 Pritchard Road in Jacksonville.

Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of CBRE’s Atlanta office arranged the loan through KKR on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based Hillwood Investment Properties. Other teams of the financing were not disclosed.

Built in 2023, the warehouse sits on 52 acres and is fully leased to an undisclosed third-party logistics company. The cross-dock building features 40-foot clear heights, 290 trailer spaces and 511 auto parking spots. Building 800 is situated within Florida Gateway Logistics Park, which at full build-out will span 3.1 million square feet across seven buildings.

