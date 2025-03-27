CBRE Secures $70.2M in Financing for 606,343 SF Distribution Center in Tracy, California

TRACY, CALIF. — CBRE has secured $70.2 million in financing for Tracy 205 Logistics Center on behalf of Trammell Crow Co. Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance arranged the five-year loan through Barings. Adam Voelker and Will Parker of Trammell Crow Co. represented the borrower and Jack Cheng of Barings represented the lender in the financing.

Located at 1268 E. Grant Line Road, Tracy 205 Logistics Center offers 606,343 square feet of Class A distribution space spread across 29.3 acres. Developed by Trammell Crow Co. in 2023, the property features a clear height of 40 feet, 4,000 amps of power, 103 dock doors and ample car and trailer parking.