Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1268-E-Grant-Line-Rd-Tracy-CA
Tracy 205 Logistics Center was built in 2023.
CaliforniaIndustrialLoansWestern

CBRE Secures $70.2M in Financing for 606,343 SF Distribution Center in Tracy, California

by Amy Works

TRACY, CALIF. — CBRE has secured $70.2 million in financing for Tracy 205 Logistics Center on behalf of Trammell Crow Co. Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s Debt and Structured Finance arranged the five-year loan through Barings. Adam Voelker and Will Parker of Trammell Crow Co. represented the borrower and Jack Cheng of Barings represented the lender in the financing.

Located at 1268 E. Grant Line Road, Tracy 205 Logistics Center offers 606,343 square feet of Class A distribution space spread across 29.3 acres. Developed by Trammell Crow Co. in 2023, the property features a clear height of 40 feet, 4,000 amps of power, 103 dock doors and ample car and trailer parking.

You may also like

Clearwater Underway on Development of 100-Unit Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 364-Unit RightSpace...

Alta Senior Living Acquires 162-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of Jacquard Distribution Center in...

Matthews Arranges $15.5M Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in...

SurePoint to Develop 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Missouri...

Allied Plastic Supply Signs 24,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Phoenix Development Co. Receives $27.8M in Refinancing for...