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24Fifty-University-Park-Denver-CO
Located in Denver, 24Fifty at University Park offers 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Secures $70M Refinancing for 24Fifty at University Park Multifamily Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — CBRE has arranged a $70 million refinancing for 24Fifty at University Park, a multifamily community in Denver. Brad Zampa, Mike Walker, Brady O’Donnell and Jill Haug of CBRE secured the five-year, floating-rate loan from a national debt fund for the borrower, DivcoWest.

Located at 2450 S. University Blvd., 24Fifty features 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop pool and spa, an indoor lap pool, an outdoor terrace and grilling area, a fitness center, resident lounge and structured parking, as well as fully leased ground-floor retail space. The mid-rise community was built in 2019.

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