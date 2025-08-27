Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1700-S-Pavilion-Center-Dr-Las-Vegas-NV
Located at 1700 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas, the 10-story property offers 266,000 square feet feet of office space. (Photo credit: Howard Hughes Holdings)
LoansNevadaOfficeWestern

CBRE Secures $75M Refinancing for 266,000 SF Office Building in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has secured $75 million in refinancing for an office building located at 1700 S. Pavilion Center Drive within Summerlin, a master-planned community in Las Vegas. Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the landlord, Howard Hughes. Completed in 2022, the stabilized 10-story building offers 266,000 square feet of office space. The property features spacious floor plans, outdoor areas and design elements that promote tenant well-being and create a sustainable environment.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 222,192 SF Office Building...

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings...

Project Cowork Signs 19,060 SF Office Lease in...

County Center Sells Cypress Point Apartment Community in...

RangeWater, TMGRI Buy Land in Arvada, Colorado for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Retail...

Gantry Arranges $32.4M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Next Realty Refinances 135,315 SF Kingsbury Center Office,...