CBRE Secures $75M Refinancing for 266,000 SF Office Building in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has secured $75 million in refinancing for an office building located at 1700 S. Pavilion Center Drive within Summerlin, a master-planned community in Las Vegas. Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the landlord, Howard Hughes. Completed in 2022, the stabilized 10-story building offers 266,000 square feet of office space. The property features spacious floor plans, outdoor areas and design elements that promote tenant well-being and create a sustainable environment.