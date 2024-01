EDISON, N.J. — CBRE has secured an 80,250-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Edison. The building at 74 Carter Drive features a clear height of 32 feet, 14 loading docks and 29 parking spaces. Chad Hillyer, Kevin Dudley, Tristan Askew, Jake Westfall, Nicholas Klacik and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the tenant, Roca Tile, which is relocating from nearby Carteret, in the site selection and lease negotiations. Wick Cos. owns the building.