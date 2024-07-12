Friday, July 12, 2024
Village Green in Nolensville, Tenn., is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.
CBRE Secures Construction Financing for Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

NOLENSVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has secured $38.6 million in construction financing for the development of Village Green, a 90,525-square-foot shopping center currently underway in Nolensville, roughly 20 miles outside Nashville. Upon completion, the development will comprise nine buildings situated on a 17-acre site at the intersection of Nolensville and Rocky Fork roads.

Publix will anchor the center. Other tenants at the property will include Heartland Dental, Club Pilates, Jersey Mike’s, Waxing the City, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and Physicians Urgent Care.

Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the loan through ServisFirst Bank on behalf of the borrower, Watkins Real Estate Group. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.

