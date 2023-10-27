CBRE Secures Construction Financing for Whole Foods-Anchored Development in Rogers, Arkansas

ROGERS, ARK. — CBRE has secured an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the development of Pinnacle Springs, a planned mixed-use development located at 1800 S. Osage Springs Drive in Rogers. The project will comprise 362 apartments and 91,000 square feet of retail space, including a 37,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market grocery store. The borrower is SJC Ventures, a mixed-use development firm based in Atlanta.

Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and J.P. Cordeiro of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta arranged the financing. Arvest Bank provided uncrossed construction loans for the project, while Dome Equities provided both common and preferred equity investments in the multifamily component.

SJC Ventures plans to break ground on Pinnacle Springs by the end of the year, with an expected delivery date of 2025.