CBRE Secures Sale of 263,188 SF Warehouse in Medley, Florida

MEDLEY, FLA. — CBRE has secured the sale of Medley 104 Industrial Center, a 263,188-square-foot distribution center in Medley. José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Devin White of CBRE represented the seller, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., in transaction. The buyer, an Ares Management fund, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Medley 104 Industrial Center is fully leased to three tenants, including USPLY, PGT Industries and Artefacto. The building features include 25-foot clear heights, 132-foot truck court depths, a rear-load configuration, 40 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors and ESFR sprinklers.

The property has recently undergone a $7 million renovation, including converting the north side of the property to a truck court, replacing the dock doors and canopies for the existing truck bays, converting the south side of the building to a car parking lot, constructing three speculative offices, replacing the roof membrane, upgrading the exterior building lighting and adding LED lighting in the warehouse. Located at 9400 NW 104th St., the property is situated approximately 10 miles from Miami International Airport.