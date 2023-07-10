CBRE Secures Sale of Two Hotels Within Dania Pointe Development in South Florida

Monday, July 10, 2023
by John Nelson

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has secured the sale of two adjacent hotels within the 102-acre Dania Pointe mixed-use development in Dania Beach, an oceanfront city in Broward County. The properties, Hyatt House and Hyatt Place, total 292 rooms and are surrounded by more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space, as well as 1,000 apartments within Dania Pointe. Florida-based Kolter Hospitality purchased the hotels for an undisclosed price. Christian Charre, Paul Weimer and Jennifer Jin of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

