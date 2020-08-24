REBusinessOnline

CBRE Secures Two Life Sciences Leases Totaling 13,067 SF in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, PA. — CBRE has secured two life sciences leases totaling 13,067 square feet at PROTECS Innovation Center, a 50,000-square-foot lab and life sciences building in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell. Molecular diagnostics firm KorGene committed to 8,259 square feet, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm ThirdLaw Technologies inked a deal for 4,808 square feet. Paul Touhey and Cody Lehrer of CBRE represented the landlord, 4 Valley Square Group LP, in the lease negotiations.

