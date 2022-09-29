REBusinessOnline

CBRE Signs 13,611 SF Office Lease at The Plaza in Clayton, Missouri

CLAYTON, MO. — CBRE has signed a 13,611-square-foot office lease at The Plaza in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The firm has occupied space on the 14th floor of The Plaza since 2012 and will now move to the sixth floor in the first quarter of 2024. The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program. The new workplace will showcase CBRE’s “Future of Work” space standards, including new technologies and a variety of collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working.

The sixth floor provides access to the renovated outdoor terrace. Building owner Franklin Partners plans to add new amenities such as a clubroom, conference center, game room, fitness center, reception area and rooftop deck. CBRE launched its Workplace360 program in 2012 and has since opened more than 100 Workplace360 offices across the globe. CBRE Design Collective will manage the workplace design. Emily Levinson of CBRE’s Americas Consulting practice is leading workplace strategy.

