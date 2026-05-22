Friday, May 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
center_point_wilmington
Upon completion of Center Point, the mixed-use development will comprise more than 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; The Sterling, a 265-unit residential complex; and office space.
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

CBRE Signs Five New Retailers at Center Point Mixed-Use Development in Wilmington, North Carolina 

by Abby Cox

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBRE has inked leases with five new retail tenants at Center Point, a mixed-use project under development in Wilmington. Totaling more than 13,000 square feet, the new leases will include Nest Interiors and Blended Shoes + Apparel — which will be merged into a shared space — as well as Burton’s Grill & Bar, Thompson’s of Wilmington and Jeff’s Bagel Run. These tenants mark the first retail commitments within Phase I of Center Point, which will feature approximately 33,000 square feet of retail space.

A joint venture between Charleston-based The Beach Co. and locally based Swain & Associates is developing Center Point. Charlie Coyne and Matt Larson of CBRE represented ownership in the lease negotiations alongside internal leasing representative Sam Lathan of Swain & Associates.

Upon completion, the mixed-use development will comprise more than 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; The Sterling, a 265-unit residential complex; and office space. The property will be situated on more than 18 acres at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach.

You may also like

Three Tenants Sign Office Leases Totaling 36,548 SF...

Finial Group Negotiates 14,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Newman Commercial Buys 7,100 SF Retail Strip Center...

Cronheim Arranges $75M in Financing for Retail Power...

Capstone Logistics Signs 37,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Madison Realty Capital Originates $91.8M Construction Loan for...

Lingerfelt Sells Logistics Park in Colonial Heights, Virginia...

Dominium Acquires Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Duluth,...

Legacy Purchases Development Site in Southern Arizona, Plans...