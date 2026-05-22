CBRE Signs Five New Retailers at Center Point Mixed-Use Development in Wilmington, North Carolina 

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBRE has inked leases with five new retail tenants at Center Point, a mixed-use project under development in Wilmington. Totaling more than 13,000 square feet, the new leases will include Nest Interiors and Blended Shoes + Apparel — which will be merged into a shared space — as well as Burton’s Grill & Bar, Thompson’s of Wilmington and Jeff’s Bagel Run. These tenants mark the first retail commitments within Phase I of Center Point, which will feature approximately 33,000 square feet of retail space.

A joint venture between Charleston-based The Beach Co. and locally based Swain & Associates is developing Center Point. Charlie Coyne and Matt Larson of CBRE represented ownership in the lease negotiations alongside internal leasing representative Sam Lathan of Swain & Associates.

Upon completion, the mixed-use development will comprise more than 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; The Sterling, a 265-unit residential complex; and office space. The property will be situated on more than 18 acres at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach.