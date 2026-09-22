CBRE Signs Three New Office Leases in Minneapolis Market

MINNEAPOLIS — CBRE has signed three new office leases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market.

The brokerage firm signed a 15,586-square-foot lease at Arcadia in Edina for its advisory employees. CBRE’s John Ferlita and John Lorence represented the company. Opus is constructing the 118,000-square-foot, six-story building. CBRE is among the initial tenants scheduled to occupy the property upon delivery.

CBRE also signed a 5,871-square-foot lease at U.S. Bancorp Center at 800 Nicollet Mall to provide a downtown option for its advisory employees. CBRE’s Brandon Megal represented the company in the transaction. The U.S. Bancorp Center is a 937,000-square-foot, 32-story building owned by Piedmont Realty Trust that has recently undergone extensive renovations.

Additionally, CBRE inked a 27,331-square-foot lease at One Meridian in Richfield to house its BSO, property management accounting and investment accounting and reporting businesses. CBRE’s John Lorence represented the company in the lease. The 204,862-square-foot, eight-story building, also owned by Piedmont Realty Trust, is undergoing renovations.

CBRE employees will relocate from Two MarketPointe in Bloomington into the three new office spaces in the first half of 2027. The new offices are part of CBRE’s Workplace360 program, which showcases the company’s “Future of Work” space standards, including technology and collaborative spaces designed to support hybrid working.