CBRE to Occupy 24,535 SF Office at Vantage South End in Charlotte

Vantage South End includes two 11-story office towers connected by more than an acre of outdoor greenspace.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dallas-based CBRE has signed a lease to relocate its office to Vantage South End, a 635,000-square-foot mixed-use campus in Charlotte. The firm will relocate approximately 100 employees to a 24,535-square-foot space on the second floor of the Vantage South End’s east tower, which is located at 1120 South Tryon St. The company will change offices in the fourth quarter. The West Tower of the property was completed in 2021 and the new East Tower will be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

The new office is part of CBRE’s Workplace360 initiative, which is the Dallas-based company’s approach to workplace strategy. The strategy is designed to promote employee flexibility, mobility and productivity. Workplace360 offices feature several workplace settings, including both collaborative and private spaces that employees can self-select to accommodate their hour-by-hour needs.

Vantage South End includes two 11-story office towers connected by more than an acre of outdoor greenspace. The property’s amenities include outdoor terraces and seating, a wellness and fitness center, tenant event and training center, 55,000 square feet of restaurants and amenity spaces and a planned boutique hotel. The property’s West Tower is occupied by tenants including Lending Tree and Grant Thornton. Vantage South End is situated seven miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 12.3 miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Michael Fahey and Robert Hinton of CBRE represented the firm in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. The landlords are The Spectrum Cos. and Invesco.