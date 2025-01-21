Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CBRE to Open 64,350 SF ‘Global Financial Headquarters’ Office in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE will open a 64,350-square-foot “global financial headquarters” office at 390 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The space spans six floors within the building, which is known locally as Lever House and recently underwent a $100 million capital improvement program. Coworking concept Industrious, which CBRE recently agreed to acquire, designed and will operate the space. Occupancy is slated for the fourth quarter. A partnership between WatermanClark and Brookfield Properties owns 390 Park Avenue.

