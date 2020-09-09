REBusinessOnline

CBRE|Raleigh Arranges 103,920 SF Industrial Lease for Highland Cabinetry in Metro Raleigh

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Southeast

Eastgate 540 is situated at 365 Spectrum Drive in Knightdale, N.C., nine miles east of downtown Raleigh.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has arranged a 103,920-square-foot industrial lease for Highland Cabinetry Inc. within Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale. The cabinet supplier will occupy space within Building 2, situated at 365 Spectrum Drive, nine miles east of downtown Raleigh. Other tenants at the 968,000-square-foot park include All American Relocation, CHEP USA, Eby-Brown, Francini Inc. and Trade Venture Stones. Austin Nagy of CBRE|Raleigh represented the tenant in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the landlord, Trinity Capital Advisors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  