CBRE|Raleigh Arranges 103,920 SF Industrial Lease for Highland Cabinetry in Metro Raleigh

Eastgate 540 is situated at 365 Spectrum Drive in Knightdale, N.C., nine miles east of downtown Raleigh.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has arranged a 103,920-square-foot industrial lease for Highland Cabinetry Inc. within Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale. The cabinet supplier will occupy space within Building 2, situated at 365 Spectrum Drive, nine miles east of downtown Raleigh. Other tenants at the 968,000-square-foot park include All American Relocation, CHEP USA, Eby-Brown, Francini Inc. and Trade Venture Stones. Austin Nagy of CBRE|Raleigh represented the tenant in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the landlord, Trinity Capital Advisors.