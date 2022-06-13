REBusinessOnline

CBRE|Raleigh Brokers Sale of 156,666 SF Situs Office Park in West Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has brokered the sale of Situs Office Park, a three-building office campus spanning 156,666 square feet on Raleigh’s west side. Atlanta-based The Simpson Organization purchased the park from Adler Real Estate Partners for an undisclosed price. Patrick Gildea of CBRE|Raleigh represented the seller in the transaction. The park was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to regional and national tenants including Circle K Stores, the General Services Administration (GSA), Millennia Patient Services, Silanna Semiconductor and MidPath Care Centers. CBRE|Raleigh is the leasing agent for Situs, which is situated on 14.8 acres off Situs Court near I-440 and I-40.

