REBusinessOnline

CBRE|Raleigh Negotiates $56.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Northwest Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has negotiated the $56.5 million sale of Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community located at 4428 Mill Village Road in northwest Raleigh. Howard Jenkins, Kevin Kempf, William Yowell and Drew Harney of CBRE’s Southeast Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller, California-based RK Properties, in the transaction. K.O. Kennedy and Scott Brady of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance division secured acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer. Built in 1984, Edwards Mill is situated within walking distance to Crabtree Valley Mall and features an onsite 20-mile fitness trail, a 5,000-square-foot fenced dog park, car care center, fitness center, swimming pool with a sundeck, cyber café, full basketball court and a lighted tennis court.

