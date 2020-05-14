REBusinessOnline

CBRE|Raleigh Negotiates 93,685 SF Industrial Lease Near Durham for Furniture Company

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Southeast

Falls Lake II is situated at 200 Business Park Drive in Butner, N.C., 14 miles north of downtown Durham and less than one mile from Interstate 85.

BUTNER, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has negotiated the 93,685-square-foot industrial lease for Nugget, a manufacturer specializing in creating furniture that can be transformed into entertainment for children. The property, Falls Lake II, is situated at 200 Business Park Drive, 14 miles north of downtown Durham and less than one mile from Interstate 85. Austin Nagy of CBRE|Raleigh represented the tenant in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the landlord, NWI Butner LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  