CBRE|Raleigh Negotiates 93,685 SF Industrial Lease Near Durham for Furniture Company

Falls Lake II is situated at 200 Business Park Drive in Butner, N.C., 14 miles north of downtown Durham and less than one mile from Interstate 85.

BUTNER, N.C. — CBRE|Raleigh has negotiated the 93,685-square-foot industrial lease for Nugget, a manufacturer specializing in creating furniture that can be transformed into entertainment for children. The property, Falls Lake II, is situated at 200 Business Park Drive, 14 miles north of downtown Durham and less than one mile from Interstate 85. Austin Nagy of CBRE|Raleigh represented the tenant in the transaction. Foundry Commercial represented the landlord, NWI Butner LP.