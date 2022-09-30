REBusinessOnline

CBRE|Triad Arranges Sale of Historic Office Campus in Greensboro, North Carolina

The original three buildings at the Pilot of Sedgefield campus in Greensboro date back to 1927.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBRE|Triad has arranged the sale of the former Pilot Life Insurance Co. headquarters, a historic seven-building, 220,000-square-foot suburban office campus in Greensboro. Kisco Senior Living sold the property to Clachan Properties for an undisclosed price. David Hagan and Joe Stanley of CBRE|Triad represented the seller in the transaction and are currently marketing the two remaining land sites at the campus, which is named The Pilot of Sedgefield. Charlie Fulk of Meridian Realty represented Clachan, a Richmond-based investor that converts historic properties in the Carolinas and Virginia to modern-day apartments. The firm recently put the campus on the National Register of Historic Places. The property’s original three buildings were constructed in 1927 and served as the first suburban office campus in the history of North Carolina.

