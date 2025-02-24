C&C Development Breaks Ground on 54-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Buena Park, California

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — C&C Development and Riverside Charitable Corp. have broken ground on Lincoln Avenue Apartments, an affordable housing community in Buena Park. Consisting of four three-story buildings, Lincoln Avenue Apartments will offer 54 apartments for families and veterans in need.

The project will include five units for student families, 11 units for veterans and 13 permanent supportive housing units for families and individuals with special needs. Units will range in size from approximately 500 square feet to 900 square feet and will be both ADA-accessible and adaptable. Additionally, units will incorporate sustainable design elements and practices, such as drought-tolerant landscaping and the installation of energy-efficient HVAC systems, water heaters and appliances. Onsite amenities will include a community room, laundry room, children’s tot lot, teen outdoor fitness area and a barbecue pavilion.

Additionally, LifeSTEPS will offer onsite programming for adult education and after-school activities for children.

Funding for the project was provided by several entities, including the City of Buena Park and CalOptima Health, which is providing an $8 million grant to support housing for Medi-Cal members.