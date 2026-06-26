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Cartwright-Family-Apts-Irvine-CA
Located in Irvine, Calif., Cartwright Family Apartments features 60 residences designated for households earning between 30 percent and 80 percent of Orange County, Calif., area median income.
Affordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

C&C Development, Riverside Charitable Corp. Open 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Irvine, California

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — C&C Development, in partnership with Riverside Charitable Corp., has opened Cartwright Family Apartments, an affordable housing community in Irvine. Situated on 1.6 acres at 17861 Cartwright Road, the property features 60 apartments for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the Orange County, Calif., area median income, with a portion of the units designated for veterans. Additionally, Cartwright Family Apartments includes a leasing presence for current Irvine residents or persons employed by the city.

Designed by KTGY, Cartwright Family Apartments consists of four single-story residential buildings with 15 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom and 28 three-bedroom units with private balconies. Community amenities include a courtyard with pool, barbecue pavilion, tot lot, bike storage, community room with a kitchen, computer room, laundry room, leasing office and a supportive services manager office. At its opening, the property was 100 percent leased.

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