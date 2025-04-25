Friday, April 25, 2025
The Meadows Senior Apartments in Lake Forest, Calif., features 65 units designed for seniors earning 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income.
C&C Development, Riverside Charitable Corp. Open Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Lake Forest, California

by Amy Works

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — C&C Development and Riverside Charitable Corp. have opened The Meadows Senior Apartments in Lake Forest, an affordable housing community for residents 62 years and older. Located within Toll Brothers’ Meadows master-planned community, The Meadows Senior Apartments offers 65 units designed for seniors earning 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The two-story building offers units ranging in size from 600 square feet to 800 square feet, all of which are ADA-accessible and adaptable. The property offers community space with grassy areas, verandas and pickleball courts and a common amenity space with a kitchen, laundry room, leasing office, supportive services manager office and outdoor verandas with a barbecue pavilion. The property is also located adjacent to a community park and dog park.

Residents will receive onsite supportive services from LifeSTEPS. Services will consist of educational classes and health-and-wellness programs.

Financing for The Meadows consists of LIHTC (low-income housing tax credit) funding through the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Debt Limit Committee and California Statewide Communities Development Authority. Bank of America also provided a construction and permanent loan. Additional financing was provided by the City of Lake Forest, The County of Orange, Calif., OC Housing and Community Development and The Orange County Housing Finance Trust.

