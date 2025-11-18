Tuesday, November 18, 2025
The Bolt, a new manufacturing and life sciences facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, continues CC&F’s $400 million investment in the redevelopment of the former Superfund site. That initiative includes Emblem 120, a 289-unit luxury multifamily and retail development, and Zero New Boston, a proposed multifamily project that will include 250 apartment units, garage parking and 1,200 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

CC&F Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing, Life Sciences Project in Woburn, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WOBURN, MASS. — Local developer Cabot, Cabot & Forbes (CC&F) has broken ground on The Bolt, a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing and life sciences facility located north of Boston in Woburn. The Bolt is being developed on a speculative basis and is expected to be responsible for the creation of about 300 new jobs. Jacobs designed the project, and John Moriarty & Associates is serving as the general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Kawa provided $79 million in construction financing for the project, which is expected to be available for occupancy by the second quarter of 2027.

