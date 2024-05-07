Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

CC&F, Equity Residential to Develop 440-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — A joint venture between locally based developer Cabot Cabot & Forbes (CC&F) and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) will develop 200 Quannapowitt, a 440-unit multifamily project in the northern Boston suburb of Wakefield. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 18 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space and nature trails. Brett Paulsrud, Andrew Gray and Mike Shepard of JLL structured the joint venture between the two firms.

You may also like

Brookfield Residential Completes 350-Acre Skyline Park in Austin

Hillwood to Develop 766,994 SF Industrial Project at...

Northmarq Provides $23.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Austin...

Birge & Held, Pedcor Complete $7M Renovation of...

Anton Paar USA to Open 30,000 SF Regional...

Bloomberg Signs 946,815 SF Office Lease Extension at...

Adirondack Partners Arranges $102.5M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Sportime Pickleball to Open 50,000 SF Facility in...

Simon Welcomes Seven New Retailers to King of...