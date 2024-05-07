CC&F, Equity Residential to Develop 440-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — A joint venture between locally based developer Cabot Cabot & Forbes (CC&F) and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) will develop 200 Quannapowitt, a 440-unit multifamily project in the northern Boston suburb of Wakefield. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 18 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space and nature trails. Brett Paulsrud, Andrew Gray and Mike Shepard of JLL structured the joint venture between the two firms.