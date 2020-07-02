CCF, Peak Campus Complete 555-Unit Multifamily Community in Boston’s Brighton Neighborhood

The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is a project that will convert a former church campus in Boston's Brighton area into a residential development.

BOSTON — A partnership of Boston-based developer Cabot, Cabot & Forbes (CCF) and Georgia-based developer Peak Campus have completed The Overlook at St. Gabriel’s, a 555-unit multifamily community in the Brighton area of Boston. The luxury residential community is centered around the reimagined Church and St. Gabriel’s Monastery, which was originally built in 1909. The community consists of three residential buildings, more than 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and seven acres of green space. The restored St. Gabriel’s church, now called Maker Hall, will be complete later this summer and will feature a fitness center, café, conference rooms and outdoor recreation space. Two residential buildings, Overlook Landmark and Overlook East, are complete. Construction is underway on The Overlook’s two additional apartment buildings, Overlook North and West, with Overlook North set to be delivered this fall and Overlook West set to be delivered early next year. This phase of the project will also include two pet spas, a pool and sundeck. Blue Vista Capital Management is a capital partner on the project. BH+A is the architect, and CUBE3 is the general contractor.