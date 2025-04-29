CCI Real Estate Obtains $18M Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Project on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta

ATLANTA — CCI Real Estate has obtained an $18 million construction loan for a mixed-use development at 740 Techwood Drive, which is on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta near Bobby Dodd Stadium. CCI is co-developing the 64,000-square-foot project, which will replace the existing Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) location, with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Summerhill CRE arranged the financing through locally based Southern States Bank on behalf of the borrower.

Set to break ground this summer and open in summer 2027, the five-story project will offer 12,000 square feet of retail and student gathering space on the ground level, as well as 55 one- and two-bedroom residences, upgraded ministry facilities, an onsite coffeeshop and additional lounge space. CCI is also redeveloping existing BCM locations at the University of Georgia in Athens and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.