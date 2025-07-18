Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
290 Lumpkin
Upon completion of the redevelopment, 290 Lumpkin will offer 240 residential units consisting of one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a 356-space parking deck, a rooftop deck, student lounge, offices and new ministry spaces.
GeorgiaLoansMixed-UseSoutheast

CCI Real Estate Obtains $67M in Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Community at University of Georgia

by Abby Cox

ATHENS, GA. — CCI Real Estate has obtained $67 million in construction financing for the redevelopment of the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) building at the University of Georgia (UGA) in Athens. Affinius Capital provided financing for the mixed-use redevelopment project. New South Construction will serve as the general contractor on the project, which is slated for completion by June 2027.

Dubbed 290 Lumpkin, the eight-story development will serve as the new location for UGA BCM and will offer 240 residential units that will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a 356-space parking deck, rooftop deck, student lounge, offices and new ministry spaces that can accommodate more than 500 people. Additionally, the ground floor will include retail space, a coffeehouse and a fitness center. Originally housed at 450 S. Lumpkin St., BCM has been active on UGA’s campus since 1961.

CCI is also redeveloping the BCMs at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, as well as Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $26M Construction Loan for 132-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Lightstone Capital Provides $8.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Apartment...

JLL Secures $64M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial...

AllianceBernstein Provides $120M Loan for Refinancing of Long...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $91.4M Refinancing for Blue...

JLL Arranges $124M in Equity, Construction Financing for...

Dwight Capital Provides $61.9M in HUD-Insured Loans for...