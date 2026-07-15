CCI Real Estate Underway on 353-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — CCI Real Estate has begun construction on 290 Lumpkin, a 353-bed student housing development located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. The community is being developed in partnership with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and will include ministry space for Baptist Collegiate Ministries. The development team for the project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2027, includes New South Construction.

The eight-story community will offer 243 fully furnished units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. The property will also feature a Three Tree Coffee location on the ground floor and a 356-space parking deck. Shared amenities are set to include a fitness and wellness center; landscaped courtyards; study and lounge spaces; a rooftop deck with a living garden and pool; pickleball and basketball courts; and grilling stations.

Preleasing for the property will begin this fall.