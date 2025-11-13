CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in Southern California

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — CCI has announced plans for the development of a 236-unit luxury senior living community in Woodland Hills, roughly 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Upon completion, Livelle Mulholland will feature 200 independent living units, seven villas, 16 assisted living apartments and 13 memory care units. LCS will manage the community.

Amenities at the property will include a wellness center with therapy pools, nature trails and outdoor game courts, underground and attached garage parking, a restaurant, wine bar and rooftop lounge, indoor and outdoor theaters and classrooms.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with a grand opening planned for the second half of 2028. The project team includes architect Perkins Eastman and engineer KPFF. Envicom is handling environmental and land planning, and Carlberg Associates and Brenner Consulting Group are responsible for horticulture and permit administration, respectively.