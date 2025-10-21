Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Situated in Woodland Hills, Calif., Livelle Mulholland, a seniors housing property in Woodland Hills, Calif., is slated to open in the second half of 2028.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

CCI to Develop Livelle Mulholland Seniors Housing Property in Woodland Hills, California

by Amy Works

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — CCI is slated to break ground in second-quarter 2026 for the development of Livelle Mulholland, a seniors housing property in Woodland Hills. Located at the corner of Mulholland Drive and Valmar Road, Livelle Mulholland will feature more than 200 independent living apartments, seven villas, 16 assisted living apartments and 13 memory care units. Community amenities will include a wellness center with fitness and therapy pools, natural trails and outdoor game courts, underground and attached garage parking, a gourmet restaurant, wine bar/rooftop lounge, indoor and outdoor theaters and classrooms.

LCS will manage the property, which is slated to open in the second half of 2028. Project partners include Perkins Eastman as architect, KPFF as engineer, Envicom as environmental and land planner, LRM as landscape architect, Carlberg Associates as horticulturist and Brenner Consulting Group as permit administrator.

You may also like

Merck Breaks Ground on $3B Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $40.5M Construction Financing for...

Stonemont Financial Group Delivers 100,620 SF Industrial Facility...

Swinerton Nears Completion of 45,384 SF Mass Timber...

JLL Arranges $73.2M Refinancing for Shopping Center Portfolio...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $19.2M Sale of Retail...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Pecos Beltway Holdings Sells Two Office Buildings in...

McShane Completes 372,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for Schuetz...