CCI to Develop Livelle Mulholland Seniors Housing Property in Woodland Hills, California

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — CCI is slated to break ground in second-quarter 2026 for the development of Livelle Mulholland, a seniors housing property in Woodland Hills. Located at the corner of Mulholland Drive and Valmar Road, Livelle Mulholland will feature more than 200 independent living apartments, seven villas, 16 assisted living apartments and 13 memory care units. Community amenities will include a wellness center with fitness and therapy pools, natural trails and outdoor game courts, underground and attached garage parking, a gourmet restaurant, wine bar/rooftop lounge, indoor and outdoor theaters and classrooms.

LCS will manage the property, which is slated to open in the second half of 2028. Project partners include Perkins Eastman as architect, KPFF as engineer, Envicom as environmental and land planner, LRM as landscape architect, Carlberg Associates as horticulturist and Brenner Consulting Group as permit administrator.