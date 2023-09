AUSTIN, TEXAS — CCRM Fertility has signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at Uplands Corporate Center in southwest Austin. The space spans about half of the third floor of the 124,081-square-foot Uplands II building. Mark Harris and Elizabeth Thompson of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Frizzell and Kevin Granger of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Drawbridge Realty.