CDC Houston Acquires 268-Unit Mark at CityPlace Apartments in Houston

The Mark CityPlace Springwoods Village in Houston totals 268 units. The property opened in 2017.

HOUSTON — An entity managed by CDC Houston, which is an affiliate of New York-based Coventry Development Corp., has acquired Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment community in Houston. Designed by WGW Architects, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 572 to 1,599 square feet. Residences are furnished with stone countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and full-sized washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, library, conference rooms and a club area. The seller, a subsidiary of Houston-based Martin Fein Interests Ltd., will continue to manage the property, which it originally opened in 2017.

