CDC Houston Acquires Two Office Buildings Totaling 476,300 SF in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

City-Place-2-Houston

City Place 2 in Houston totals 326,800 square feet. The property was built in 2018.

HOUSTON — CDC Houston, a division of Coventry Development Corp, has acquired 100 percent interests in office buildings totaling 476,300 square feet in North Houston that the company developed in a joint venture with Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate. Built in 2019, City Place 1 totals 149,500 square feet and is leased to tenant such as Arroyo Energy Investors and Focus Optical. Completed in 2018, CityPlace 2 spans 326,800 square feet and serves as the headquarters of the American Bureau of Shipping. The firm acquired the assets in conjunction with a purchase of majority stakes in two Marriott-branded hotels that are located within the City Place master-planned development.

