Friday, February 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 125-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corp., has begun the renovation of the 125-room Courtyard Houston City Place hotel. The four-story hotel was built in 2016 on a 2.9-acre site within the 2,000-acre City Place master-planned community on the city’s north side. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center and meeting and event space. Arkansas-based Julian Builders is leading design and construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter.

You may also like

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown...

Foundry Commercial Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in...

Finial Group Negotiates 14,828 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville,...

Academy Sports + Outdoors to Open 65,297 SF...

PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Community Builders Completes $44M Affordable Housing Development in...

Laurel Real Estate Arranges Sale of 152-Room Days...