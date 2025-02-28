CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 125-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

HOUSTON — CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corp., has begun the renovation of the 125-room Courtyard Houston City Place hotel. The four-story hotel was built in 2016 on a 2.9-acre site within the 2,000-acre City Place master-planned community on the city’s north side. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center and meeting and event space. Arkansas-based Julian Builders is leading design and construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter.