CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 128-Room Residence Inn Hotel

HOUSTON — CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corp., has begun the renovation of the 128-room Residence Inn Houston City Place hotel. Built on 3.3 acres in 2015, the hotel is located within the 2,000-acre City Place master-planned community on the city’s north side. Suites feature full kitchens and separate living, working and sleeping areas. Amenities include an event space, a sport court, outdoor pool, onsite laundry facilities and a convenience store. Arkansas-based Julian Builders is leading design and construction of the project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter.