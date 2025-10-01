CDC Houston Completes Renovation of Two Hotels Totaling 253 Rooms at City Place

HOUSTON — CDC Houston, a subsidiary of New York City-based Coventry Development Corp., has completed the renovation of two hotels totaling 253 rooms within City Place, a 2,000-acre mixed-use development on the city’s north side. The 128-room Residence Inn Houston City Place, which opened in 2015, now features a redesigned lobby and public spaces with modern seating and improved lighting, as well as contemporary guestroom furnishings. The 125-room Courtyard Houston City Place, which opened in 2016, now features plush seating throughout guestrooms and public areas. Between them, the hotels offer multiple pools and fitness center, as well as meeting and event spaces and onsite dining options.