CDM Fitness Holdings Acquires Seven Tacoma-Area Planet Fitness Clubs

KENT, WASH. — CDM Fitness Holdings, an SBJ Capital portfolio company based in Foxborough, Mass., with an office in Kent, has purchased seven Planet Fitness clubs from Philadelphia-based Jeg Viper LLC for an undisclosed price. The buyer is one of the largest developers and operators of Planet Fitness locations.

Totaling nearly 162,000 square feet in Washington, the properties are:

19561 WA-410, Bonney Lake

2800 Milton Way, Milton

625 River Road, Puyallup

9820 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

2217 N. Pearl St., Tacoma

6709 19th Ave. West, University Place

817 E. 72nd St., Tacoma

The transaction, which did not involve brokers, grants CDM the rights to build and operate additional clubs in the Tacoma area. The acquisition marks the company’s second Planet Fitness purchase in Washington, following the 2023 purchase of 10 locations in the Seattle area.