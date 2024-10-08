Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsNew YorkNortheast

CDPQ, Nuveen Green Capital Launch $600M Financing Program for Sustainable Commercial Development

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Global investment group CDPQ and Nuveen Green Capital, a provider of sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions, have launched a $600 million integrated financing program. The fund combines Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing and senior bridge and construction financing solutions for properties in various U.S. markets. The program will feature bridge and construction debt and will support cost-effective energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy and resiliency improvements tied to new or existing commercial assets. Nuveen will act as the primary sourcing agent for the integrated financing program.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Secures 132,000 SF Office Lease...

NEPCG Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

ERG Commercial Arranges $4.6M Loan for Refinancing of...

Labor Union Signs 20,778 SF Office Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 113,382 SF Headquarters Lease...

PROCON Breaks Ground on 57,000 SF Industrial Flex...

Tinkelman Brothers Completes 28-Unit Multifamily Project in Poughkeepsie,...

Pikalo Foods Signs 20,280 SF Industrial Lease in...