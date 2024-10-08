CDPQ, Nuveen Green Capital Launch $600M Financing Program for Sustainable Commercial Development

NEW YORK CITY — Global investment group CDPQ and Nuveen Green Capital, a provider of sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions, have launched a $600 million integrated financing program. The fund combines Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing and senior bridge and construction financing solutions for properties in various U.S. markets. The program will feature bridge and construction debt and will support cost-effective energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy and resiliency improvements tied to new or existing commercial assets. Nuveen will act as the primary sourcing agent for the integrated financing program.