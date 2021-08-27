Cedar Signs 66,753 SF Office Lease at 32 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cedar, a locally based healthcare financial technology firm, has signed a 66,753-square-foot office lease at 32 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The lease term is five years, and the space encompasses the entire 18th and a portion of the 17th floors of the 1.2 million-square-foot building. Cedar is quadrupling its 17,000-square-foot footprint at 95 Morton Street and plans to take occupancy of its new space in the fourth quarter. Mitti Liebersohn and Evan Foley of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, The Rudin Family, on an internal basis.