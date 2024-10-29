Cedar Sinai Park Sells 246-Unit Seniors Housing Campus in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Nonprofit Cedar Sinai Park has sold its namesake seniors housing campus totaling 246 units in southwest Portland. Situated within four miles of downtown Portland, the Cedar Sinai Park campus comprises Rose Schnitzer Manor, a 154-unit assisted living community; Robison Jewish Health Center, a 44-bed skilled nursing facility; and the Harold Schnitzer Center for Living, a 48-bed skilled nursing facility.

Built in 2016, the Harold Schnitzer Center for Living also offers adult daycare services. Rose Schnitzer Manor was constructed in 1998 and 2002, and Robison Jewish Health Center — which is currently vacant — was built in 1956 and renovated in 2017. The property is located within three miles of two short-term, acute-care hospitals.

Michael Segal, Dan Mahoney and Daniel Waldhorn of Blueprint represented Cedar Sinai Park in the sale. The seller plans to use sale proceeds to establish a new foundation to continue to serve the Portland Jewish community. An Illinois-based private investor with an Oregon-based operating partner acquired the campus for an undisclosed price.